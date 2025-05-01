Step 4: Analyze the options: 'Infradermatitis' uses 'infra-' but is not the standard prefix for 'below the skin'; 'Hypodermatitis' uses 'hypo-' which correctly means 'below the skin'; 'Dermatitis' means inflammation of the skin itself; 'Panniculitis' refers to inflammation of the subcutaneous fat layer, which is deeper than just below the skin.