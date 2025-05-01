If the word root pnea refers to breathing, which of the following terms would mean difficulty breathing?
Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology1h 17m
- Ch.2 Body Structure51m
- Ch.3 Integumentary System54m
- Ch.4 Skeletal System1h 13m
- Ch.5 Muscular System50m
- Ch.6 Nervous System1h 9m
- Ch.7 Special Senses: Eyes43m
- Ch.8 Special Senses: Ears24m
- Ch.9 Cardiovascular System53m
- Ch.10 Blood, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems50m
- Ch.11 Endocrine System38m
- Ch.12 Respiratory System56m
- Ch.13 Digestive System50m
- Ch.14 Urinary System33m
- Ch.15 Female Reproductive System42m
- Ch.16 Male Reproductive System32m
Ch.1 Introduction to Medical Terminology
Prefixes
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the best description for a person suffering from unilateral optic neuritis?
A
A condition affecting one optic nerve leading to problems with vision.
B
A condition affecting many optic nerves leading to problems with vision.
C
A condition affecting one optic muscle leading to problems with vision.
D
None of the above.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'unilateral optic neuritis' by breaking it down into its components: 'unilateral' means affecting one side, 'optic' refers to the optic nerve, and 'neuritis' means inflammation of a nerve.
Step 2: Recognize that the optic nerve is responsible for transmitting visual information from the eye to the brain, so inflammation here can cause vision problems.
Step 3: Note that 'unilateral' specifies that only one optic nerve is affected, not multiple nerves or muscles.
Step 4: Compare the options given: the correct description should mention inflammation of one optic nerve causing vision issues.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is 'A condition affecting one optic nerve leading to problems with vision,' as it accurately reflects the meaning of unilateral optic neuritis.
