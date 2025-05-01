Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In microeconomics, to say a consumer has demand for a good, what must be true?
A
The consumer must want the good, even if they cannot afford it at current prices.
B
The consumer must be able to buy the good, even if they have no desire for it.
C
The consumer must be willing and able to buy the good at a given price over a given time period.
D
The consumer must have purchased the good at least once in the past.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of demand in microeconomics: Demand refers to the quantity of a good or service that a consumer is both willing and able to purchase at various prices over a specific period of time.
Recognize that simply wanting a good is not sufficient for demand; the consumer must also have the financial means or ability to purchase it at the given price.
Note that being able to buy a good without the desire to do so does not constitute demand, as demand requires both willingness (preference) and ability (purchasing power).
Understand that past purchase history is not a necessary condition for current demand; demand is about current willingness and ability to buy, not past behavior.
Conclude that the correct definition of demand is: the consumer must be willing and able to buy the good at a given price over a given time period.
