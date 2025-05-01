Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In microeconomics, which statement best defines demand for a good?
A
Demand is the quantities of a good that firms are willing and able to sell at different prices over a given period of time.
B
Demand is the maximum price a consumer would pay for one unit of a good, regardless of how many units are purchased.
C
Demand is the quantities of a good that consumers are willing and able to buy at different prices over a given period of time, holding other factors constant.
D
Demand is the single quantity of a good that consumers buy at one fixed price, regardless of income or preferences.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of demand in microeconomics. Demand refers to the relationship between the price of a good and the quantity that consumers are willing and able to purchase over a specific period of time.
Step 2: Recognize that demand is not about the quantity firms want to sell (which is supply), but about consumers' behavior and choices at various prices.
Step 3: Note that demand involves multiple quantities at different prices, not just a single quantity at one price. This relationship is often represented by a demand curve.
Step 4: Remember that demand assumes other factors (like consumer income, preferences, prices of related goods) are held constant, which is known as the ceteris paribus condition.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of demand is: the quantities of a good that consumers are willing and able to buy at different prices over a given period of time, holding other factors constant.
Watch next
Master The Basics of Demand with a bite sized video explanation from Brian