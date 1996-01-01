The nature of demand indicates that as the price of a good increases:
A
the quantity demanded decreases
B
the quantity demanded increases
C
the demand curve becomes vertical
D
the demand curve shifts to the right
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Law of Demand, which states that, ceteris paribus (all else equal), when the price of a good increases, the quantity demanded of that good decreases.
Recognize that the demand curve itself represents the relationship between price and quantity demanded, holding other factors constant. A movement along the demand curve occurs when price changes, affecting quantity demanded.
Note that an increase in price does not shift the demand curve; instead, it causes a movement upward along the existing demand curve, leading to a lower quantity demanded.
Identify that a shift in the demand curve (to the right or left) happens due to changes in non-price factors such as income, tastes, or prices of related goods, not due to a change in the good's own price.
Conclude that the correct interpretation is: as the price of a good increases, the quantity demanded decreases, reflecting a movement along the demand curve rather than a shift.
