Which two variables are typically plotted to represent a demand curve in microeconomics?
A
Quantity supplied and price
B
Cost of production and quantity demanded
C
Income and price
D
Price and quantity demanded
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a demand curve in microeconomics shows the relationship between two key variables: the price of a good and the quantity demanded by consumers.
Recall that the demand curve typically slopes downward, indicating that as the price decreases, the quantity demanded increases, and vice versa.
Identify the two variables to be plotted: the price of the good (usually on the vertical axis) and the quantity demanded (usually on the horizontal axis).
Recognize that other pairs like quantity supplied and price relate to the supply curve, not the demand curve, and variables like income and price are used in different analyses such as income effect or demand shifts.
Conclude that the correct variables to represent a demand curve are price and quantity demanded.
Watch next
Master The Basics of Demand with a bite sized video explanation from Brian