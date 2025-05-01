Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In microeconomics, the law of supply states that, holding other factors constant, what happens to the quantity supplied of a good when its price increases?
A
Quantity supplied stays constant because price changes affect only demand, not supply.
B
Supply shifts to the left because producers will always reduce output when price rises.
C
Quantity supplied decreases (there is a negative relationship between price and quantity supplied).
D
Quantity supplied increases (there is a positive relationship between price and quantity supplied).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the law of supply, which states that, ceteris paribus (holding other factors constant), there is a positive relationship between the price of a good and the quantity supplied.
Step 2: Recognize that when the price of a good increases, producers are generally willing to supply more of that good because higher prices can cover higher marginal costs and increase potential profits.
Step 3: Differentiate between a movement along the supply curve and a shift of the supply curve. A change in price causes a movement along the supply curve (change in quantity supplied), not a shift of the supply curve itself.
Step 4: Note that the quantity supplied increases as price increases, which is a direct movement along the supply curve, reflecting the positive relationship between price and quantity supplied.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct interpretation of the law of supply is that an increase in price leads to an increase in quantity supplied, not a decrease or a shift in supply.
