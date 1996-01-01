Which of the following best describes a table that shows the quantity of a good that consumers are willing to buy at different prices?
A
Supply schedule
B
Demand schedule
C
Demand curve
D
Supply curve
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms: A 'supply schedule' shows quantities producers are willing to sell at different prices, while a 'demand schedule' shows quantities consumers are willing to buy at different prices.
Recognize that the problem asks for a table showing quantities consumers want to buy at various prices, which relates to demand, not supply.
Recall that a 'demand curve' is a graphical representation of the demand schedule, plotting price on the vertical axis and quantity demanded on the horizontal axis.
Note that a 'supply curve' is the graphical representation of the supply schedule, which is not what the question is asking for.
Conclude that the correct description for a table showing quantities consumers are willing to buy at different prices is a 'demand schedule'.
