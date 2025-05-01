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Multiple Choice
What is commonly shared between bacteria through the process of conjugation?
A
Mitochondria
B
Plasmids
C
Nucleolus
D
Ribosomes
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of bacterial conjugation: Conjugation is a process by which one bacterium transfers genetic material to another through direct contact.
Identify the types of genetic material that can be transferred during conjugation: Typically, plasmids are the genetic elements that are transferred.
Differentiate between plasmids and other cellular components: Plasmids are small, circular DNA molecules that are separate from the chromosomal DNA and can replicate independently.
Recognize that mitochondria, nucleolus, and ribosomes are not involved in bacterial conjugation: Mitochondria and nucleolus are eukaryotic cell structures, and ribosomes are involved in protein synthesis, not genetic transfer.
Conclude that plasmids are the correct answer: They are the genetic elements commonly shared between bacteria during the process of conjugation.
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