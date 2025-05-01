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Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not true of conjugation in organic molecules?
A
Conjugation involves the overlap of orbitals across adjacent atoms.
B
Conjugation can affect the color of a compound.
C
Conjugation always leads to a decrease in the energy of the molecule.
D
Conjugation results in increased molecular stability.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of conjugation: Conjugation in organic molecules refers to the overlap of p orbitals across adjacent atoms, allowing for delocalization of electrons. This delocalization can lead to increased stability and affect properties such as color.
Analyze the statement 'Conjugation involves the overlap of p orbitals across adjacent atoms': This is true because conjugation requires the presence of p orbitals that can overlap, facilitating electron delocalization.
Evaluate the statement 'Conjugation can affect the color of a compound': This is true as conjugation can alter the electronic structure of a molecule, affecting its absorption of light and thus its color.
Consider the statement 'Conjugation results in increased molecular stability': This is true because the delocalization of electrons in conjugated systems generally leads to a lower energy state, making the molecule more stable.
Examine the statement 'Conjugation always leads to a decrease in the energy of the molecule': This is not true because while conjugation often leads to increased stability and lower energy, it does not always result in a decrease in energy for every molecule or situation.
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