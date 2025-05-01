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Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements regarding conjugation is true?
A
Conjugation involves the overlap of orbitals across adjacent atoms, leading to increased stability.
B
Conjugation occurs only in cyclic compounds and is absent in linear molecules.
C
Conjugation decreases the energy of the molecule, making it less stable.
D
Conjugation requires the presence of only bonds between atoms.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of conjugation: Conjugation in organic chemistry refers to the overlap of p orbitals across adjacent atoms, which allows for the delocalization of electrons. This delocalization leads to increased stability of the molecule.
Identify the structural requirement for conjugation: Conjugation requires a series of alternating single and multiple bonds (such as double bonds) that allow p orbitals to overlap. This can occur in both cyclic and linear molecules.
Evaluate the statement about cyclic compounds: Conjugation is not limited to cyclic compounds; it can also occur in linear molecules as long as the necessary orbital overlap is present.
Consider the effect of conjugation on molecular stability: Conjugation generally increases the stability of a molecule by lowering its energy through electron delocalization.
Examine the role of sigma bonds: Conjugation involves pi bonds and the overlap of p orbitals, not just sigma bonds. Sigma bonds alone do not facilitate conjugation.
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