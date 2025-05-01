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Multiple Choice
Which statement is true about bacterial conjugation?
A
Bacterial conjugation requires a bacteriophage to mediate DNA transfer.
B
Bacterial conjugation involves the direct transfer of DNA between two bacterial cells.
C
Bacterial conjugation occurs only in the presence of oxygen.
D
Bacterial conjugation results in the production of identical daughter cells.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of bacterial conjugation: Bacterial conjugation is a process where genetic material is transferred between bacterial cells through direct contact.
Identify the role of a bacteriophage: A bacteriophage is a virus that infects bacteria, but it is not involved in bacterial conjugation. Instead, it is involved in transduction, another form of genetic exchange.
Consider the environmental conditions: Bacterial conjugation does not require oxygen; it can occur in both aerobic and anaerobic conditions.
Examine the outcome of conjugation: Bacterial conjugation does not produce identical daughter cells. Instead, it results in genetic variation as DNA is exchanged between cells.
Conclude with the correct statement: The true statement about bacterial conjugation is that it involves the direct transfer of DNA between two bacterial cells.
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