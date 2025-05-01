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Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about conjugation is true?
A
Conjugation requires the presence of only bonds between adjacent atoms.
B
Conjugation results in decreased stability of the molecule due to electron localization.
C
Conjugation involves the overlap of orbitals across adjacent atoms, leading to delocalization of electrons.
D
Conjugation only occurs in cyclic compounds and is not possible in linear molecules.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of conjugation: Conjugation in organic chemistry refers to the overlap of p orbitals across adjacent atoms, which allows for the delocalization of π electrons across these atoms.
Identify the requirements for conjugation: Conjugation requires the presence of alternating single and multiple bonds (such as double bonds) that allow p orbitals to overlap. This is not possible with only sigma bonds, as sigma bonds involve head-on overlap and do not allow for the necessary p orbital interaction.
Evaluate the effect of conjugation on stability: Conjugation generally increases the stability of a molecule. This is because the delocalization of electrons across multiple atoms lowers the overall energy of the molecule, contrary to the statement that it decreases stability.
Consider the types of compounds where conjugation can occur: Conjugation is not limited to cyclic compounds. It can occur in both cyclic and linear molecules, as long as the necessary p orbital overlap is present.
Conclude with the correct statement: The true statement about conjugation is that it involves the overlap of p orbitals across adjacent atoms, leading to the delocalization of electrons, which increases the stability of the molecule.
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