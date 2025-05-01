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Multiple Choice
Which of the following molecules is capable of conjugation?
A
cyclohexane
B
C
propane
D
ethane
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of conjugation: Conjugation occurs when there are alternating single and multiple bonds, allowing for the overlap of p-orbitals across adjacent atoms, which can stabilize the molecule.
Identify the structure of each molecule: Cyclohexane is a saturated cyclic alkane with only single bonds. Propane and ethane are also alkanes with only single bonds.
Examine 1,3-butadiene: This molecule has a structure with alternating single and double bonds (C=C-C=C), which allows for p-orbital overlap and conjugation.
Determine the presence of conjugation: Since 1,3-butadiene has alternating double bonds, it is capable of conjugation, unlike cyclohexane, propane, and ethane, which lack the necessary alternating bond structure.
Conclude that 1,3-butadiene is the only molecule among the given options that is capable of conjugation due to its alternating double bonds.
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