Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
14. Psychological Disorders
Depression
Struggling with Psychology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements regarding the heritability of depression is true?
I) Depression appears to be heritable in human populations.
II) Gene TAS2R38 has been identified as impacting serotonin production and is responsible for the heritability of depression.
III) More severe cases of depression seem to be more heritable
A
I & II.
B
II & III.
C
I & III.
D
I, II, & III.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of heritability in psychology. Heritability refers to the proportion of variation in a trait (such as depression) within a population that can be attributed to genetic factors. It does not mean that a trait is entirely determined by genes, as environmental factors also play a role.
Step 2: Analyze statement I: 'Depression appears to be heritable in human populations.' Research in psychology and genetics supports this statement, as studies (e.g., twin studies) have shown that depression has a genetic component, making this statement true.
Step 3: Analyze statement II: 'Gene TAS2R38 has been identified as impacting serotonin production and is responsible for the heritability of depression.' This statement is false because TAS2R38 is a gene associated with taste perception, not serotonin production or depression. Genes related to serotonin, such as 5-HTTLPR, are more relevant to depression.
Step 4: Analyze statement III: 'More severe cases of depression seem to be more heritable.' This statement is true, as research indicates that the heritability of depression tends to increase with the severity of the condition. Severe cases are more likely to have a stronger genetic component.
Step 5: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is 'I & III,' as these are the statements supported by psychological and genetic research. Statement II is incorrect and should be excluded.
Watch next
Master Major Depressive Disorder with a bite sized video explanation from HannahStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice