Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
14. Psychological Disorders
Depression
Multiple Choice
A patient must exhibit symptoms of MDD for over _______ to meet the DSM criteria.
A
5 days.
B
2 weeks.
C
2 months.
D
2 years.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The question is about the diagnostic criteria for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) as outlined in the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders).
Review the DSM criteria for MDD: One of the key requirements is that the symptoms must persist for a specific minimum duration to qualify for a diagnosis.
Identify the options provided: The durations mentioned are 5 days, 2 weeks, 2 months, and 2 years. Compare these durations to the DSM's specified minimum duration for MDD symptoms.
Recall that the DSM specifies that symptoms of MDD must be present for at least 2 weeks to meet the diagnostic criteria. This duration ensures that the symptoms are not transient or situational.
Conclude that the correct answer is '2 weeks,' as it aligns with the DSM's guidelines for diagnosing MDD.
