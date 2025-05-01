Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
14. Psychological Disorders
Depression
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about the prevalence of depression is true?
A
The lifetime prevalence of depression is ~45% of the population.
B
Depression is more commonly diagnosed in women than men.
C
Men in early adulthood have the highest diagnosis rate of major depression.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of 'prevalence' in psychology. Prevalence refers to the proportion of a population that is affected by a particular condition at a specific time or over a lifetime.
Step 2: Review the general statistics and research findings on depression. Studies consistently show that depression is more commonly diagnosed in women than in men, which is attributed to a combination of biological, psychological, and social factors.
Step 3: Analyze the statement about lifetime prevalence. Research indicates that the lifetime prevalence of depression is typically around 10-20% of the population, not 45%. This makes the first statement inaccurate.
Step 4: Evaluate the statement about men in early adulthood. While men do experience depression, research does not support the claim that men in early adulthood have the highest diagnosis rate. Women, particularly during reproductive years, tend to have higher diagnosis rates.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the statement 'Depression is more commonly diagnosed in women than men,' as it aligns with established psychological research and data.
