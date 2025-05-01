Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
14. Psychological Disorders
Depression
Multiple Choice
True of False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Double depression is a type of episodic depression.
A
True.
B
False, double depression is form of perinatal depression.
C
False, seasonal affective disorder is the only type of episodic depression.
D
False, double depression is a form of chronic depression.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'double depression.' Double depression refers to a condition where a person experiences both persistent depressive disorder (dysthymia) and major depressive episodes. This means it is a chronic condition with episodic exacerbations.
Step 2: Analyze the statement provided: 'Double depression is a type of episodic depression.' Episodic depression refers to conditions like major depressive disorder or seasonal affective disorder, which occur in episodes rather than being chronic.
Step 3: Compare the definition of double depression with the concept of episodic depression. Double depression is not purely episodic; it involves a chronic baseline of dysthymia with episodes of major depression layered on top.
Step 4: Evaluate the correction options provided. The correct correction should align with the fact that double depression is a chronic condition, not episodic or perinatal.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is: 'False, double depression is a form of chronic depression,' as this accurately reflects the nature of the condition.
