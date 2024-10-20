Multiple Choice
Which of the following are examples of diathesis?
I. Particular thought patterns (ex: fixations on negative events)
II. Adverse childhood experiences.
III. Heightened activation of particular brain regions.
22
views
Which of the following are examples of diathesis?
I. Particular thought patterns (ex: fixations on negative events)
II. Adverse childhood experiences.
III. Heightened activation of particular brain regions.
Which of the following is a strength of the biopsychosocial perspective?