The Law of Effect states:
6. Learning
Operant Conditioning
In operant conditioning, modifications to reinforcement and punishment can influence behavior. Which of the following modifications to reinforcement would increase the likelihood of a behavior occurring again?
I. Reinforcing the behavior as quickly as possible after it occurs.
II. Providing a reward that is appropriate and desirable for the organism.
III. Punishing a desired behavior consistently.
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
In ratio-based reinforcement schedules, rewards are given at regular time intervals.38views
Jerome completes a very demanding project at work, and his boss rewards him with a modest bonus on his next paycheck. This is an example of...
In a laboratory experiment, mice who fail to pull a lever when cued are given a mild electric shock. This is an example of...
Which of the following is NOT a primary reinforcer?