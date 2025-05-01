In the context of operant conditioning, which process is most effective for encouraging Ricky the lab rodent to repeat a specific assigned activity?
A
Extinction
B
Negative punishment
C
Habituation
D
Positive reinforcement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in operant conditioning. Positive reinforcement involves adding a pleasant stimulus after a behavior to increase the likelihood of that behavior repeating.
Step 2: Review the other options: Extinction is the process of reducing a behavior by no longer providing reinforcement; Negative punishment involves removing a pleasant stimulus to decrease a behavior; Habituation is a decrease in response to a repeated stimulus, not related to reinforcement.
Step 3: Identify the goal: encouraging Ricky to repeat a specific assigned activity means increasing the frequency of that behavior.
Step 4: Recognize that positive reinforcement is the process that adds a rewarding stimulus immediately after the desired behavior, making it more likely Ricky will repeat the activity.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, positive reinforcement is the most effective process for encouraging Ricky to repeat the assigned activity.
