Which of the following is an example of a primary reinforcer in operant conditioning?
A
A gold star sticker
B
Food
C
Praise
D
Money
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a primary reinforcer in operant conditioning: it is a stimulus that naturally and inherently satisfies a biological need or drive, such as food, water, or shelter, without any prior learning.
Identify the options given: a gold star sticker, food, praise, and money.
Evaluate each option to see if it meets the criteria of a primary reinforcer. For example, food directly satisfies hunger, a biological need.
Recognize that other options like a gold star sticker, praise, and money are considered secondary (or conditioned) reinforcers because their reinforcing value is learned through association with primary reinforcers or social approval.
Conclude that the example of a primary reinforcer among the options is food, as it naturally fulfills a biological need without requiring prior learning.
