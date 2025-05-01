In the context of operant conditioning, which type of reinforcement or punishment does receiving a speeding ticket represent?
A
Negative reinforcement
B
Positive punishment
C
Negative punishment
D
Positive reinforcement
1
Understand the key terms in operant conditioning: reinforcement increases the likelihood of a behavior, while punishment decreases it. Positive means adding a stimulus, and negative means removing a stimulus.
Identify the behavior in question: speeding, which is the behavior that the consequence aims to influence.
Analyze the consequence: receiving a speeding ticket involves adding an unpleasant stimulus (the ticket/fine) after the behavior.
Determine the effect of the consequence: since the ticket is meant to decrease the likelihood of speeding, it functions as a punishment.
Combine these insights: adding an unpleasant stimulus to reduce a behavior is called positive punishment.
