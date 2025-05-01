Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
6. Learning
Operant Conditioning
Multiple Choice
In operant conditioning, extinction occurs when:
A
A previously reinforced behavior is no longer followed by a reinforcing consequence.
B
A conditioned response is strengthened by punishment.
C
A neutral stimulus is repeatedly paired with an unconditioned stimulus.
D
A behavior increases in frequency due to positive reinforcement.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of operant conditioning, which involves learning through consequences, where behaviors are influenced by reinforcements or punishments.
Recognize that extinction in operant conditioning specifically refers to the process where a behavior that was previously reinforced no longer receives reinforcement.
Identify that when reinforcement stops, the frequency of the previously reinforced behavior decreases over time, which is the essence of extinction.
Compare the options given: reinforcement stopping aligns with extinction, while strengthening by punishment, pairing stimuli (classical conditioning), and behavior increase due to reinforcement describe different processes.
Conclude that extinction occurs when a previously reinforced behavior is no longer followed by a reinforcing consequence, leading to a decrease in that behavior.
Multiple Choice
In operant conditioning, which term refers to performing a reinforced behavior in a different situation?
Multiple Choice
In operant conditioning, instances of withdrawing or failing to provide a reinforcing consequence is referred to as:
Multiple Choice
In the context of operant conditioning, which of the following statements about negative reinforcement is true?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of negative punishment in operant conditioning?
Multiple Choice
In operant conditioning, modifications to reinforcement and punishment can influence behavior. Which of the following modifications to reinforcement would increase the likelihood of a behavior occurring again?
I. Reinforcing the behavior as quickly as possible after it occurs.
II. Providing a reward that is appropriate and desirable for the organism.
III. Punishing a desired behavior consistently.
Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
In ratio-based reinforcement schedules, rewards are given at regular time intervals.
