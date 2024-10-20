- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
1. Measuring Angles
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
3. Unit Circle
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
7. Non-Right Triangles
8. Vectors
9. Polar Equations
10. Parametric Equations
11. Graphing Complex Numbers
Polar Form of Complex Numbers - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
Polar Form of Complex Numbers Practice Problems
Plot the given complex number on a graph and determine its absolute value.
z = 5 + 7i
Plot the given complex number on a graph and determine its absolute value.
z = -5 + 12i
Plot the given complex number on a graph. Express the complex number in the polar form.
5 + 5i
Plot the given complex number on a graph. Express the complex number in the polar form.
-2i
Plot the given complex number on a graph. Express the complex number in the polar form.
-7
Plot the given complex number on a graph. Express the complex number in the polar form.
-12 + 5i
Express the given complex number in rectangular form. Write your answer in one decimal place, if necessary.
8(cos 45° + i sin 45°)
Express the given complex number in rectangular form. Write your answer in one decimal place, if necessary.
12(cos 5π/3 + i sin 5π/3)
Express the given complex number in rectangular form. Write your answer in one decimal place, if necessary.
35(cos 250° + i sin 250°)
Express the given complex number in polar form. Simplify the given expression and write your answer in polar and rectangular form.
[(√3 + 3i)(4 - 4i)]/(5 - 5i√3)
Plot the given complex number on a graph. Express the complex number in the polar form.
4 - 4i
Express the given complex number in rectangular form. Write your answer in one decimal place, if necessary.
18(cos 30° + i sin 30°)
Express the given complex number in rectangular form. Write your answer in one decimal place, if necessary.
10(cos 5π/6 + i sin 5π/6)