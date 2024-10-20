Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
9. Polar Equations
Convert Equations Between Polar and Rectangular Forms: Study with Video Lessons, Practice Problems & Examples
Convert Equations Between Polar and Rectangular Forms Practice Problems
5 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Convert the given rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ .
y=8
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Transform the given rectangular equation x2+(y+8)2=25 into a polar equation expressing r in terms of θ.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the rectangular equation x2+y2=121, convert it to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.