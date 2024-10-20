Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
10. Parametric Equations
Writing Parametric Equations
Writing Parametric Equations Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A circle has its center located at the point (5,−3) and its radius is 8. What are the parametric equations that describe this circle?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the parametric equations for the ellipse centered at (0,5) with vertices 4 units up and down from the center and endpoints of the major axis 7 units to the left and right of the center.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the set of parametric equations for the hyperbola with vertices at (5,0) and (−5,0), and foci at (8,0) and (−8,0).
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the parametric equations for the line segment connecting the points (-3, 5) and (4, -2).