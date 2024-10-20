- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
Products and Quotients of Complex Numbers - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
Products and Quotients of Complex Numbers Practice Problems
Multiply the following complex numbers and express the final answer in polar form.
z1 = cos(π/5) + i sin(π/5)
z2 = cos(π/2) + i sin(π/2)
Divide the following complex numbers (z1/z2) and express the final answer in polar form.
z1 = 14(cos 65° + i sin 65°)
z2 = 7(cos 35° + i sin 35°)
Divide the following complex numbers (z1/z2) and express the final answer in polar form. Ensure that for the final answer, 0° ≤ θ ≤ 360°.
z1 = cos 65° + i sin 65°
z2 = cos 315° + i sin 315°
Multiply the following complex numbers and express the final answer in polar form.
z1 = 8(cos 59° + i sin 59°)
z2 = 11(cos 91° + i sin 91°)
Divide the following complex numbers (z1/z2) and express the final answer in polar form.
z1 = 9[cos(5π/6) + i sin(5π/6)]
z2 = 45[cos(π/6) + i sin(π/6)]