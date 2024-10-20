- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Powers of Complex Numbers (DeMoivre's Theorem) - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
Powers of Complex Numbers (DeMoivre's Theorem) Practice Problems
Find [4(cos 42° + i sin 42°)]⁵ using DeMoivre's Theorem. Express the answer in rectangular form.
Find [5(cos 75° + i sin 75°)]⁴ using DeMoivre's Theorem. Express the answer in rectangular form.
Find [7(cos 110° + i sin 110°)]³ using DeMoivre's Theorem. Express the answer in rectangular form.
Find [(1/3)(cos (3π/10) + i sin (3π/10))]⁵ using DeMoivre's Theorem. Express the answer in rectangular form.
Find [(1/5)(cos (11π/24) + i sin (11π/24))]⁴ using DeMoivre's Theorem. Express the answer in rectangular form.
Find [√6(cos (2π/3) + i sin (2π/3))]⁴ using DeMoivre's Theorem. Express the answer in rectangular form.
Find [(√7)(cos (2π/9) + i sin (2π/9))]⁶ using DeMoivre's Theorem. Express the answer in rectangular form.
Find the value of the given complex number using DeMoivre's Theorem. Express your answer in rectangular form.
(1 + i)10
Find the value of the given complex number using DeMoivre's Theorem. Express your answer in rectangular form.
(1 − √3i)16
Find (√3 - i√3)⁵ using DeMoivre's Theorem. Express the answer in rectangular form.
Determine all the complex roots for the given complex number. Express the complex roots in the polar form using angles in degrees.
The complex square roots of 36(cos 60° + i sin 60°)
Determine all the complex roots for the given complex number. Express the complex roots in the polar form using angles in degrees.
The complex square roots of 256(cos 240° + i sin 240°)
Determine all the complex roots for the given complex number. Express the complex roots in the polar form using angles in degrees.
The complex cube roots of 729(cos 225° + i sin 225°)
Determine all the complex roots for the given complex number. Express the complex roots in the rectangular form. Express your answer in one decimal if required.
The complex fifth roots of 32 (cos 5π/4 + i sin 5π/4)
Determine all the complex fifth roots of 243(cos (5π/6) + i sin (5π/6)). Express the roots in rectangular form and round to one decimal if needed.
Determine all the complex fifth roots of 1024. Express the roots in rectangular form and round to one decimal if needed.
Determine all the complex sixth roots of 729. Express the roots in rectangular form and round to one decimal if needed.
Determine all the complex roots for the given complex number. Express the complex roots in the rectangular form. Express your answer in one decimal if required.
The complex fourth roots of 16
Determine all the complex roots for the given complex number. Express the complex roots in the rectangular form. Express your answer in one decimal if required.
The complex fourth roots of 1 + √3i
Find the value of the given complex number using DeMoivre's Theorem. Express your answer in rectangular form.
[4(cos 10° + i sin 10°)]6
Find the value of the given complex number using DeMoivre's Theorem. Express your answer in rectangular form.
[8(cos 30° + i sin 30°)] 5
Find the value of the given complex number using DeMoivre's Theorem. Express your answer in rectangular form.
[14(cos(π/18) + i sin(π/18))] 6
Find the value of the given complex number using DeMoivre's Theorem. Express your answer in rectangular form.
(√12 - 2i)4
Find the value of the given complex number using DeMoivre's Theorem. Express your answer in rectangular form.
(-3 - 3i)6
Determine all the complex roots for the given complex number. Express the complex roots in the polar form using angles in degrees.
The complex cube roots of 216(cos 135° + i sin 135°)
Determine all the complex fourth roots of 81(cos (4π/3) + i sin (4π/3)). Express the roots of the complex number in rectangular form.
Determine all the complex cube roots of 216i. Express the roots of the complex number in rectangular form.
Determine all the complex cube roots of -343. Express the roots of the complex number in rectangular form.
Determine all the complex roots for the given complex number. Express the complex roots in the rectangular form.
The complex fifth roots of -√3 − i
Simplify the given complex number. Express your answer in polar form.
[3(cos 8° + i sin 8°)]7