Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
11. Graphing Complex Numbers
Graphing Complex Numbers Practice Problems
38 problems
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form, if necessary.
(11 + 17i)(11 - 17i)
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form, if necessary.
15/(3 + i)
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form, if necessary.
(3 + 7i)/(6 - 2i)
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form, if necessary.
√(- 700) - √(- 567)
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form, if necessary.
(- 6 + √(- 64))2
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form, if necessary.
(39 + √- 507)/13
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form, if necessary.
(3 - 9i)(1 + 8i)