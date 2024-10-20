For a satellite moving in an elliptical path given by ﻿ x = − 3 + 2 cos ⁡ t x=-3+2\cos t x=−3+2cost﻿ and ﻿ y = 4 + 5 sin ⁡ t y=4+5\sin t y=4+5sint﻿, eliminate the parameter ﻿ t t t﻿ to express its path in the standard form of an ellipse.