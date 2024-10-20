Determine the value of the given trigonometric expression.

3 tan ⁡ ( 180 ° ) + 8 sin ⁡ ( 360 ° ) + 13 ( cos ⁡ ( 360 ° ) ) 2 3\tan\left(180\degree\right)+8\sin\left(360\degree\right)+13\left(\cos\left(360\degree\right)\right)^2