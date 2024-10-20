Given the following vector, ﻿ v \mathbf{v} v﻿, obtain the unit vector that aligns with the direction of ﻿ v \mathbf{v} v﻿.

﻿ v = − 5 i + 2 j \mathbf{v}=-5\mathbf{i}+2\mathbf{j} v=−5i+2j﻿