Given the parametric equations ﻿ x = 4 t + 1 x = 4t + 1 x=4t+1﻿ and ﻿ y = 2 t − 5 y = 2t - 5 y=2t−5﻿ for ﻿ t t t﻿ ∈ \in ﻿ ( − ∞ , ∞ ) (-∞, ∞) (−∞,∞)﻿, what is the rectangular equation that represents this curve? Graph the curve.