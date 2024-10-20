A vector ﻿ a a a﻿ starts at ﻿ P 1 P_1 P1​﻿ and ends at ﻿ P 2 P_2 P2​﻿. Express the vector ﻿ a a a﻿ in terms of ﻿ i i i﻿ and ﻿ j j j﻿.

﻿ P 1 = ( − 21 , − 28 ) P_1=(-21,-28) P1​=(−21,−28)﻿, ﻿ P 2 = ( 0 , − 8 ) P_2=(0,-8) P2​=(0,−8)﻿