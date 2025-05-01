Skip to main content
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations

Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 23

Find the solutions of the given equation over the interval [0,2π)\(\left\)[0,2\(\pi\]\right\)). Express the solutions as exact values or rounded to two decimal places, if necessary.
4sin22x1=04\(\sin\)^22x-1=0