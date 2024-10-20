Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Law of Sines - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
74PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether the following measurements of two angles and one side can produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle. Find the missing side lengths and angles of the triangle. Express the lengths to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.

B = 101°, C = 45°, c = 132
B = 101°, C = 45°, c = 132
Identify whether the following measurements of two angles and one side can produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle. Find the missing side lengths and angles of the triangle. Express the lengths to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
B = 101°, C = 45°, c = 132