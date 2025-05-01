Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
0. Review of College Algebra
Solving Linear Equations
Solving Linear Equations: Videos & Practice Problems
127 of 0
Problem 127Multiple Choice
Which of the following equations is not linear?
a) 9x + 17 (5x - 3) = -9x
b) 7x2 - 19x + 13 = 0
c) 19x + 21x = 52
d) 0.09x - 0.04x = 0.70
0 Comments