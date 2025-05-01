Skip to main content
0. Review of College Algebra
Solving Linear Equations
0. Review of College Algebra

Solving Linear Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 127Multiple Choice

Which of the following equations is not linear?


a) 9x + 17 (5x - 3) = -9x
b) 7x2 - 19x + 13 = 0
c) 19x + 21x = 52
d) 0.09x - 0.04x = 0.70