Given the parametric equations ﻿ x = 4 cos ⁡ ( t ) − 4 x=4\cos(t)-4 x=4cos(t)−4﻿ and ﻿ y = 4 sin ⁡ ( t ) + 4 y=4\sin(t)+4 y=4sin(t)+4﻿ for ﻿ t t t﻿ ∈ \in ﻿ [ 0 , 2 π ] [0, 2π] [0,2π]﻿, graph the corresponding curve. What is the rectangular equation of this curve?