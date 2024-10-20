Determine the exact value of the given trigonometric expression using the half-angle identity.

﻿ sin ⁡ x 2 \sin\frac{x}{2} sin2x​﻿ if ﻿ cos ⁡ x = − 17 21 \cos x=-\frac{17}{21} cosx=−2117​﻿ where ﻿ π 2 < x < π \frac{\pi}{2}<x<\pi 2π​<x<π﻿