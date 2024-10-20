Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Defining the Unit Circle
73PRACTICE PROBLEM
A gear underneath the moving walkway at an airport in Amsterdam rotates at 230 revolutions per minute. Calculate its angular speed in radians per second and express the answer to the nearest tenth.
