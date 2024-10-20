Table of contents
0. Review of College Algebra
1. Measuring Angles
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
3. Unit Circle
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
7. Non-Right Triangles
8. Vectors
9. Polar Equations
10. Parametric Equations
11. Graphing Complex Numbers
1. Measuring Angles
Radians
PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following illustration, determine the exact value of the arc length intercepted by the central angle as shown.
