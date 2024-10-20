An ellipse has its center at ﻿ ( − 3 , 5 ) , (-3, 5), (−3,5),﻿ with vertices ﻿ 6 6 6﻿ units above and below the center, and endpoints of its minor axis ﻿ 3 3 3﻿ units to the left and right of the center. Find the parametric equations for this ellipse.