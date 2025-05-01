Skip to main content
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations

Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities

Problem 18

Find the solutions of the given equation. Express your answer in degrees using the least possible non-negative angle measure. Round your answer to the nearest tenth, if necessary.
cosθsinθcosθ=0\(\cos\[\theta\]\sin\[\theta\)-\(\cos\]\theta\)=0