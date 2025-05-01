Find the solutions of the given equation. Express the solutions as exact values or rounded to the nearest tenth, if necessary. Consider the interval [ 0 ∘ , 360 ∘ ) \(\left\)[0^{\(\circ\)},360^{\(\circ\)}\(\right\)) .

4 cos 2 θ + 3 cos θ − 1 = 0 4\(\cos\)^2\(\theta\)+3\(\cos\]\theta\)-1=0