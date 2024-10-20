Given the parametric equations ﻿ x = 5 cos ⁡ ( t ) x=5\cos(t) x=5cos(t)﻿ and ﻿ y = 2 sin ⁡ ( t ) y=2\sin(t) y=2sin(t)﻿ for ﻿ t t t﻿ ∈ \in ﻿ [ 0 , 2 π ] [0,2\pi] [0,2π]﻿, graph the corresponding plane curve. What is the rectangular equation of this curve?