6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities: Videos & Practice Problems

Find the solutions of the given equation over the interval [0°,360°)\(\left\)[0\(\degree\),360\(\degree\]\right\)). Express your answer in degrees rounded to the nearest tenth.
sin2θsinθ1=0\(\sin\)^2\(\theta\)-\(\sin\]\theta\)-1=0