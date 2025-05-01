Skip to main content
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations

Problem 29Multiple Choice

Find all solutions of the given equation. Express your answer in radians using the least possible non-negative angle measure. Round your answer to the nearest hundredth, if necessary.
5sec2x2=4secx5\(\sec\)^2\(\frac{x}{2}\)=4\(\sec\) x