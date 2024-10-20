A vector ﻿ a a a﻿ starts at ﻿ P 1 P_1 P1​﻿ and ends at ﻿ P 2 P_2 P2​﻿ . Express the vector ﻿ a a a﻿ in terms of ﻿ i i i﻿ and ﻿ j j j﻿.

﻿ P 1 = ( − 3 , 4 ) P_1=(-3,4) P1​=(−3,4)﻿, ﻿ P 2 = ( 5 , − 2 ) P_2=(5,-2) P2​=(5,−2)﻿