Determine the exact value of the given trigonometric expression using the half-angle identity.

﻿ cos ⁡ x 2 \cos\frac{x}{2} cos2x​﻿ if ﻿ cot ⁡ x = − 5 \cot x=-5 cotx=−5﻿ where ﻿ π 2 < x < π \frac{\pi}{2}<x<\pi 2π​<x<π﻿